New Mexico Popularized It: The Stylish Ceiling Feature You Need To Know About

The southwestern United States is known for its distinct architecture, like adobe homes, which blend perfectly with the local desert landscapes. Versions of these dwellings have been around for generations in the area, based on techniques originally used by the Pueblo peoples. Adobe homes have a very distinct visual profile, including two stylish ceiling features called vigas and latillas. These wooden beams are both aesthetic and functional, making them integral to the style. You are likely already familiar with these ceiling features, especially if you have ever visited Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the Pueblo Revival style that heavily features them has major roots.

Vigas is a Spanish word that means "beams." These wooden beams stretch across the ceiling from wall to wall, providing support to the houses with flat roofs that are so popular in the area. They are anchored through the walls. So, you'll often see their tips poking out on adobe-style homes, which is a hallmark of this type of desert house aesthetic. Inside, the vigas are left exposed to add a touch of rustic style. Traditionally, they are made from ponderosa pine trees, a native tree that is abundant in New Mexico. Latillas do provide a little bit of load-bearing as well, but their main role is to visually support vigas. These smaller strips of wood are usually made from aspen or spruce and finish off the ceiling, so it isn't bare between the vigas beams.