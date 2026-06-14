Save On Lawn Fertilizer: There's A Cheaper Way To Enrich Your Grass

Even before the Strait of Hormuz blockade began driving up costs, the price of lawn fertilizer was rising, jumping 22% from February 2025 to the same month a year later, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Now, you can expect to pay between $0.02 and $0.08 per square foot for fertilizer (or between $871 to $3,484 per acre), depending on where you live, and a continuing closure of Hormuz would make it even more expensive in the coming months and years. Fortunately, there's a way around the fertilizer shortage, and it's as easy as leaving the clippings on the lawn every time you mow.

This isn't just a workaround to save money, but a recommended practice. As lawn clippings decompose, they return nutrients that grass needs to the soil, including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, in ratios recommended for maintaining healthy turf. They are particularly high in nitrogen, which keeps the grass looking green and disease resistant, and potassium, which improves resilience and drought tolerance. In short, lawn clippings are a great way to fertilize your grass and make it greener.

A common reason for picking up grass clippings is to avoid thatch buildup on the lawn, but this is actually based on a myth. As Alec Kowalewski, an urban landscapes specialist and professor at Oregon State University, explained, "Virtually all research conducted with turf has shown that grass clippings do not increase thatch. In most cases, thatch increases as mowing height increases." The real cause of thatch, he says, is above-ground stems, and they only grow on certain species of turfgrass, particularly those used on golf greens.