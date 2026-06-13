What Is The Average Lifespan Of IKEA Furniture?

Getting new furniture is exciting, whether you're trying to make your newly bought house feel like home or just trying to revitalize a boring space. You don't want to be buying new furniture too often, though — while there are always new finds at IKEA, anything you put your money into should ideally last a while. IKEA furniture is known for being affordable, but that doesn't mean it's okay for it to fall apart. So, at what point should you expect your IKEA furniture to need replacing? On average, IKEA furniture tends to last 10 to 15 years, and the brand even includes a 10-year limited warranty with many of its pieces. Of course, items that see heavier use may start to show wear and tear before they reach the end of their lifespan, such as scuffs, scratches, peeling vinyl, or flattened cushions. The furniture is still usable and "alive" but might not look or feel its best. The result is that you may end up replacing it before it's technically necessary.

What your furniture is made from will also impact its lifespan. IKEA uses a variety of materials, including solid wood, MDF, plastic, polyester, and cotton, each of which has a different expected lifespan. While wood furniture tends to last a while, the type of wood can impact its longevity. The majority of IKEA's wood-based furniture is made from particleboard, which has a lifespan of 5 to 15 years, whereas solid wood may last upwards of 25 years. If you want to choose the IKEA furniture with the longest lifespans, look for solid wood and metal. However, don't panic if you already own some IKEA furniture made of less sturdy materials like MDF or particleboard. They can still last for years if you're careful.