The Collectible Antique Vase You Should Always Keep An Eye Out For At The Thrift Store

While it's all nice and dandy to be keyed in on the valuable vintage vase you should never overlook at an estate sale or thrift store, it's equally important to know how to spot it and ensure that it is the real deal. After all, there's no dearth of imitations trying to pass off as expensive originals. Elaborating on how you can tell if a vase is antique during her exclusive interview with Hunker, Virginia Chamlee says, "The easiest way to check if a ceramic object is made of porcelain or faience is to examine it for a chip." For reasons of age, normal wear, exposure to temporal fluctuations, clay quality, or accidental impact, earthenware usually develops scratches or chips at its rims or beyond, revealing the underlying layer. "If the ceramic within the chip is brown or beige, then it is a faience object," clarifies Chamlee. "A chip from porcelain would be white."

In addition, she recommends looking for maker's marks, like those from Quimper, Limoges, and Saint Amand. But be prepared for a challenge. Faience makers changed their marks through the centuries, depending on who was at the helm. And because, for a few years in between, some even sold their rights to other factories, you can find precious objects stamped or printed with their marks but sans their role in the making. So, keep a copy of their different marks through the years on your phone for easy reference while thrifting.