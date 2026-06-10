These Costco Coolers Double As Patio Storage For Outdoor Clutter

After a successful backyard bash, the host deservedly gets the credit for the fun. However, there's often a hard-working item in the background that can make or break the party. The outdoor cooler, packed with cold drinks and fresh food, quietly keeps the festivities going. Initially, you buy a cooler to keep drinks cold. However, it will spend more time in storage than anywhere else, so it's even better if you can find one that's useful in the off-season, too. The best type of cooler for frequent outdoor entertaining is a rolling cooler cart, and when you're not hosting, these can be spacious enough to double as storage.

The Permasteel 120-quart Galvanized Steel Rolling Cooler and the Trinity Stainless Steel Cooler are two of Costco's highly rated picks. Both are made of steel, making them more durable and premium-looking than plastic coolers. The Permasteel Rolling Cooler is large, with a 120-quart capacity (enough to hold up to 185 cans), a bottom shelf for extra storage, and wheels that make it easy to move around. The Trinity Stainless Steel Cooler comes in an 80- or 100-quart capacity (holding up to 96 and 120 cans respectively) and also has a metal lower shelf and wheels. The strong lower shelf, plus the ability to roll the cooler around, makes either of these coolers ideal for storage in all seasons.