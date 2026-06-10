These Costco Coolers Double As Patio Storage For Outdoor Clutter
After a successful backyard bash, the host deservedly gets the credit for the fun. However, there's often a hard-working item in the background that can make or break the party. The outdoor cooler, packed with cold drinks and fresh food, quietly keeps the festivities going. Initially, you buy a cooler to keep drinks cold. However, it will spend more time in storage than anywhere else, so it's even better if you can find one that's useful in the off-season, too. The best type of cooler for frequent outdoor entertaining is a rolling cooler cart, and when you're not hosting, these can be spacious enough to double as storage.
The Permasteel 120-quart Galvanized Steel Rolling Cooler and the Trinity Stainless Steel Cooler are two of Costco's highly rated picks. Both are made of steel, making them more durable and premium-looking than plastic coolers. The Permasteel Rolling Cooler is large, with a 120-quart capacity (enough to hold up to 185 cans), a bottom shelf for extra storage, and wheels that make it easy to move around. The Trinity Stainless Steel Cooler comes in an 80- or 100-quart capacity (holding up to 96 and 120 cans respectively) and also has a metal lower shelf and wheels. The strong lower shelf, plus the ability to roll the cooler around, makes either of these coolers ideal for storage in all seasons.
A large rolling cooler works for entertaining and for storage
Throughout the summer months, it's possible to keep both of these coolers outdoors since they come with protective covers. You can use them to store all types of outdoor clutter, but since you have to empty the tub to use the cooler, some ideas are better than others. For practicality's sake, use the cooler as an entertainment storage center, holding all your goodies for outdoor hosting. The tub can hold items you often pull out for guests, like citronella candles, bottle openers, BBQ utensils, blankets, tablecloths, and outdoor dinnerware and cutlery. The bottom shelf is excellent for extra drink storage. With this type of setup, you can be party-ready in minutes.
In the off-season, it's recommended to store coolers indoors for better protection. However, you could keep using it for storage. Taking advantage of creative spots, like a cooler, is one garage storage tip that can help you maximize the space. So, use it to hold outdoor accessories, like throw pillows, that you want to put away for the winter. The tub can even be a good place to corral backyard toys, while the lower shelf offers a spot for items like extra toilet paper or cleaning supplies.