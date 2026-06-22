Not Cabinets, Not Drawers: A Space-Saving Hack For Extra Storage In Kitchens

Now that you're planning to optimize how you use your small kitchen space with this fun project, the first step is to measure the countertop space you're working with. Measure the available width and the height from the counter to the bottom of the wall cabinets. Those will give you your rectangular frame dimensions.

Cut two long pieces of lumber (such as a 1-by-6) to make the top and bottom, and cut two shorter pieces to make the sides. Screw the pieces together into the shape of a box. Now, you can add a shelf to give you more storage space and give the build some support. Measure the distance between the sides, cut a board to fit, and screw it in place, positioning it at an appropriate height to store your desired essentials. With that in place, you just have to make it pretty! Apply a gel or liquid stain that works with your kitchen design scheme, and let it dry before installing an appropriately sized rail or some screw-in hooks for hanging items.

Once the unit is placed on the counter, it's time to put some small kitchen decorating ideas into motion — the exciting finishing touches. Opt for dishware and accessories in a material and color that will complement your countertop and cabinetry when lining your shelving unit. Keep things uniform with matching jars and containers, and of course, make sure there is no visual clutter. Like tinalemac on TikTok, you can use this area to hold your fresh herbs close to your prep space. You know you've been meaning to snag basil and rosemary from the store, anyway — now you finally have a place to put them.