The Genius '80s Kitchen Upgrade That Should've Never Gone Out Of Style
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The 1980s kitchen had a certain look: oak cabinets, laminate or tile countertops, and black appliances were so in. In some, there was also a lack of small appliance clutter on the counter. If you looked around, you might find a cabinet that looked a little different from the rest, often with a roll-up tambour door. This useful nook, designed to hide gadgets out of sight, is called an appliance garage. It was a feature of some '80s and '90s kitchens, and lately, it's been making a comeback.
The NKBA (National Kitchen and Bath Association) named statement kitchen storage, including appliance garages, as a major kitchen trend. The hashtag #appliancegarage has hundreds of videos on TikTok as creators show off their modern take on this old-school feature. It's safe to say appliance garages are back on the radar. We're happy to see these types of kitchen storage ideas that add more character and functionality than the stark open shelving of recent years. Countertop appliances can make a kitchen feel cluttered and messy, so it makes sense to hide them out of view. The appliance garage is such a practical and convenient solution that maybe they should've never left kitchens in the first place.
The appliance garage is way too useful to stay out of style
You could just tuck air fryers and toasters away into a cabinet or cupboard. However, the main benefit of an appliance garage is easier accessibility at countertop height. They're usually integrated into or built over kitchen counters. Some also include other shelving or are built as an extra unit in a kitchen. Of course, designs and options have come far since the '80s.
An appliance garage is just a special type of cabinet, just as useful as any other, especially if you have a lot of small appliances. It can help you maintain a tidier kitchen, void of appliance clutter, but it keeps your espresso machine or blender within easy reach. Even better, appliance garages can have interior power outlets, so kitchen tools are always plugged in and ready to use.
Nowadays, there are plenty of modern appliance garage ideas to try, so you don't need to sacrifice style for practicality. You can choose from bi-fold, lift-up, roll-up, pocket doors, and more. These can also be finished to match the rest of your existing cabinetry. For example, units like Omega National's Hickory Appliance Garage come unfinished and may be able to slide right into your current setup.