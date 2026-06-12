The Genius '80s Kitchen Upgrade That Should've Never Gone Out Of Style

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The 1980s kitchen had a certain look: oak cabinets, laminate or tile countertops, and black appliances were so in. In some, there was also a lack of small appliance clutter on the counter. If you looked around, you might find a cabinet that looked a little different from the rest, often with a roll-up tambour door. This useful nook, designed to hide gadgets out of sight, is called an appliance garage. It was a feature of some '80s and '90s kitchens, and lately, it's been making a comeback.

The NKBA (National Kitchen and Bath Association) named statement kitchen storage, including appliance garages, as a major kitchen trend. The hashtag #appliancegarage has hundreds of videos on TikTok as creators show off their modern take on this old-school feature. It's safe to say appliance garages are back on the radar. We're happy to see these types of kitchen storage ideas that add more character and functionality than the stark open shelving of recent years. Countertop appliances can make a kitchen feel cluttered and messy, so it makes sense to hide them out of view. The appliance garage is such a practical and convenient solution that maybe they should've never left kitchens in the first place.