The Sought-After Antique Furniture That's Worth Hunting For At The Thrift Store
Thrifting antique furniture can feel like a real scavenger hunt at times. It's not like you can just check online to see what the stores near you have in stock, as their inventory is based on donations and so always changing. You really have to hunt, as there are also home items you should never thrift, including upholstered furniture that has clearly seen better days. However, there is a piece of sought-after antique furniture that's really worth hunting for at the thrift store because of its high quality and many potential uses. That's an antique wooden chest! If you buy it new, solid wood furniture tends to be very expensive, which can price many folks out of the market. However, antique furniture is also more likely to be made from solid wood, which is what makes it so sought after. So, if you come across these chests while thrifting, there is a higher chance that you might get a good deal.
Savvy shoppers are seeking out these chests because of their craftsmanship and timeless style. Unlike many modern pieces, antique wooden chests were made by hand. People with a real knack for their craft created these items, often with mahogany or teak. Because of this, these chests will feature the unique quirks that only handmade furniture can, like slight variations in patterns or joints. These things can add real character, elevating the overall look of the chest.
How to style an antique wooden chest in your home
Chests are a great piece to have in many spaces in the home, including the living room and bedroom. They are a great way to sneak in some extra storage for blankets, pillows, or even seasonal clothing or decorations that you need to tuck away. Depending on the type of chest you come across, there is also a potential for secondary storage, as well. That is, some chests don't have rounded tops, but rather flat surfaces which can also double as a sort of de facto table, meaning you have more surface area available for things like candles, books, and jewelry stands, too.
Placement within the room is also essential when styling an antique chest. For this reason, first try them at the end of your bed or behind your couch for a cozy, settled look. As they are large, if they aren't against a wall or another piece of furniture, there needs to be plenty of room to walk around them. You never want to feel cramped, or like you're banging your shins trying to get around them. Yet if you're going to make the swap, consider a flat top chest as a coffee table or a round top option as a statement piece in your entry hall. Even if you have a modern style home, the warmth of these antique pieces will still fit right in, no matter where they land.