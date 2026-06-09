Reuse Vintage Doilies For Simple And Stylish Summer Decor

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Finding a connection between sailboats and doilies isn't an easy puzzle to solve. We can't imagine the need for decorative doilies aboard a boat as you skim the water's surface. Yet somehow crafty creators make the connection feel natural with sailboat decor that uses doilies as the sails and pieces of driftwood for the base. It creates a light, airy decor piece that's perfect for summer or as year-round decor in your beach chic style room.

And it could be a cute way to document a summer vacation to the beach. Pick up a few small pieces of driftwood from the beach you visit (that is, if it's allowed there — some beaches allow individuals to take small pieces for personal use but others prohibit it) to use for the boats. You could even check local thrift stores while you're on vacation to find the doilies for the sails, so the main materials all come from your destination.

If that's not an option, you can buy the materials — Amazon offers a variety of options, such as this Byher Driftwood. Or, modify the craft to use scrap wood instead for the boats base. You'll also need a dowel or straight stick for the mast and ribbon for a flag on top. While the inspiration project features doily sails, you could use other pieces of lacy fabric or vintage handkerchiefs to change up the look. To give your chosen fabric some stability, grab spray starch or fabric stiffener to use on it. You'll need some glue and a drill as well. Using free or inexpensive items, like thrifted doilies and found driftwood, makes this sailboat perfect for a beach-themed living room on a budget.