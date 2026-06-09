Reuse Vintage Doilies For Simple And Stylish Summer Decor
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Finding a connection between sailboats and doilies isn't an easy puzzle to solve. We can't imagine the need for decorative doilies aboard a boat as you skim the water's surface. Yet somehow crafty creators make the connection feel natural with sailboat decor that uses doilies as the sails and pieces of driftwood for the base. It creates a light, airy decor piece that's perfect for summer or as year-round decor in your beach chic style room.
And it could be a cute way to document a summer vacation to the beach. Pick up a few small pieces of driftwood from the beach you visit (that is, if it's allowed there — some beaches allow individuals to take small pieces for personal use but others prohibit it) to use for the boats. You could even check local thrift stores while you're on vacation to find the doilies for the sails, so the main materials all come from your destination.
If that's not an option, you can buy the materials — Amazon offers a variety of options, such as this Byher Driftwood. Or, modify the craft to use scrap wood instead for the boats base. You'll also need a dowel or straight stick for the mast and ribbon for a flag on top. While the inspiration project features doily sails, you could use other pieces of lacy fabric or vintage handkerchiefs to change up the look. To give your chosen fabric some stability, grab spray starch or fabric stiffener to use on it. You'll need some glue and a drill as well. Using free or inexpensive items, like thrifted doilies and found driftwood, makes this sailboat perfect for a beach-themed living room on a budget.
Create lacy sails for driftwood boats with doilies
If you got driftwood from the beach, it could have living organisms in it — soak it in soapy water for at least 12 to 24 hours first. Adding bleach to the water instead of soap is also an option, but it might change the wood's color. Let the wood dry and depending on the size of your driftwood, you might need to cut or shape it. This is also necessary if you're using scrap wood. For the most natural look, leave the driftwood in its natural state. However, if you want some detailing, you can paint it. Drill a hole in the center of the wood base to make a spot for the mast, and set this piece aside.
For the sails, cut triangular pieces of a doily or another fabric. Using a scalloped edge along the outer side gives the sail a pretty look. Cut two smaller triangles for a double sail or one large triangle for a single sail. If you want smooth sides, fold over the cut edges and stitch them or use fabric glue. Apply spray starch or soak the pieces in fabric stiffener and let them dry. You could also use thin wire around the edges of the sail to make it sturdy. Then, glue the straight edge of the sail to the stick or dowel that you're using for the mast.
For finishing touches, glue a ribbon banner or wood bead to the top of the mast. You can also add contrasting stitching or ribbons on the doilies to customize the design. Put a little glue in the hole on the boat and put in the mast. Or, combine the sailboat idea with a DIY succulent driftwood planter by adding sails to the planter.