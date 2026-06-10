The Best Places To Buy Budget-Friendly Pavers That's Not Home Depot Or Lowe's

There are so many good places to buy budget-friendly pavers that aren't Home Depot or Lowe's. Sure, these big-box corporate chains are great for convenience. They can be a one-stop shop when you need to grab both mulch and lightbulbs at the same time. But this doesn't mean they are always going to give you the best price. However, you could skip the middleman by purchasing from stores that specialize in these products. Or, scour the secondhand market for the best deals (yes, there is a thriving secondhand pavers market).

Both landscaping and exterior home projects can be expensive. When you've already cut labor costs by DIYing the project, the next place to save is on materials. Purchasing from material-specific or secondhand stores doesn't mean you are going to get bad quality items. It just means that you'll likely pay significantly less for the ones you do come across. This way, you can funnel the savings into expanding the scope of your current project, or into some other easy reno projects that will increase the value of your home.