Skip Traditional Wreaths: This Dollar Tree DIY Is A Fun Summer Decor Idea

Stuck in a loop when it comes to front door decor? For many people, it's a literal loop: the ever-popular front door wreath. And, sure, a summery wreath will greet guests with cheerful flowers or maybe even a depiction of flipflops and sunglasses. But it's still the same ol' idea that's been circling around for centuries. So it's always refreshing to see something new. For this variation on a traditional summer wreath, TikTok creator @jaymuneediy starts with a wooden round from Dollar Tree (the Crafter's Square Plywood Round) and dresses it up with a cute saying, bright florals, and faux lemons. You can't get much more summery than that!

People put wreaths on doors for a variety of reasons, and there's nothing wrong with sticking to the traditional options. But perhaps you're not one for tradition or want to shake things up. Also, using a unique door decoration at other times of the year can differentiate those pieces from the classic evergreen holiday wreath.

But another perk of opting for this wood round decor is how easy it is to customize. Start by choosing a stain or paint color that will stand out against your front door. Then, choose a phrase or saying that shows off your personality. The final touches are the embellishments and hanger material. You can make the door hanger specific to a summer holiday, like the 4th of July, or keep it more general with sunny flowers, fruits, popsicles, or other favorite symbols of the season. It's a cute way to brighten up your home for summer.