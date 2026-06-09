Skip Traditional Wreaths: This Dollar Tree DIY Is A Fun Summer Decor Idea
Stuck in a loop when it comes to front door decor? For many people, it's a literal loop: the ever-popular front door wreath. And, sure, a summery wreath will greet guests with cheerful flowers or maybe even a depiction of flipflops and sunglasses. But it's still the same ol' idea that's been circling around for centuries. So it's always refreshing to see something new. For this variation on a traditional summer wreath, TikTok creator @jaymuneediy starts with a wooden round from Dollar Tree (the Crafter's Square Plywood Round) and dresses it up with a cute saying, bright florals, and faux lemons. You can't get much more summery than that!
People put wreaths on doors for a variety of reasons, and there's nothing wrong with sticking to the traditional options. But perhaps you're not one for tradition or want to shake things up. Also, using a unique door decoration at other times of the year can differentiate those pieces from the classic evergreen holiday wreath.
But another perk of opting for this wood round decor is how easy it is to customize. Start by choosing a stain or paint color that will stand out against your front door. Then, choose a phrase or saying that shows off your personality. The final touches are the embellishments and hanger material. You can make the door hanger specific to a summer holiday, like the 4th of July, or keep it more general with sunny flowers, fruits, popsicles, or other favorite symbols of the season. It's a cute way to brighten up your home for summer.
Decorate a unique summer door hanger
The Dollar Tree round comes with a thin string attached — you can use that as a hanger, but adding something more unique and substantial will make your door hanger look upscale. Cut off the hanger that comes with the round if you're going to replace it. And if you want to completely depart from the round front door decor idea, grab one of the square signs instead. No matter what shape you use, paint or stain the wood base with two or three coats to get the coverage you want. Go with one color, make a stripe in the middle with a different color, or split the wood in half with two different colors. Your choice.
@jaymuneediy
Dollar Tree DIY Summer wreath #dollartree #dollartreediy #dollartreefinds #springdiy #diyhomedecor
In the inspiration project, the focal point is the phrase "hello sunshine" created using a Cricut. You could also paint on the phrase, either freehand or stenciled. Or simply buy a pre-made decal or sticker instead. Borrow that same phrase, or come up with something that suits you better, like "summer vibes" or "fun in the sun". Or use the sign to display modern house numbers if you want it to be more general.
Finally, hot glue the florals or other accents you want onto the round. Dollar Tree offers a large selection of seasonal faux florals and chances are you likely have some at home, too. Or, glue on a child-sized pair of flipflops or other actual objects you use in the summer. Once you love the decorations, add a hanger to the round. In the original, the creator glues thick nautical rope along the sides of the circle and leaves extra at the top. You can do the same with a strip of leather or sturdy ribbon.