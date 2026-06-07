Forget The Bathroom: There's A Cuter Way To Cover An Unsightly Cat Litter Box

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Owning a cat brings joy to your life, but it also comes with an inevitable downside. These pets need a litter box, and despite all of the stylish cat litter boxes found online, you may not want this item on display. If you take the DIY route, you don't have to splurge on a fashionable litter box. The TikToker heylocalette showed a cuter way to cover them in plain sight. They hid a traditional litter box away in the empty space beneath a hallway table, using only a few materials.

This social media user tucked their litter box behind a curtain, where it's easily accessible for their cat, but not an obvious eyesore in their interior design. It's a great way to keep it out of the way, which is an especially brilliant alternative for those who live in a smaller home. Many people stow litter boxes in bathrooms. However, this space isn't practical if you're already short on space. This clever DIY curtain idea expands the potential places for this essential pet product.

The only prerequisite for this project is to clear out the bottom shelf of a table or cabinet. Once it's cleared out, pick a curtain for coverage. There's a lot of freedom in customization, as you can choose any fabric pattern, color, and material that best suits a room's color scheme and aesthetic. Curtains also add depth and softness to a space, giving this idea decorative appeal on top of functionality.