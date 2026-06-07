Forget The Bathroom: There's A Cuter Way To Cover An Unsightly Cat Litter Box
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Owning a cat brings joy to your life, but it also comes with an inevitable downside. These pets need a litter box, and despite all of the stylish cat litter boxes found online, you may not want this item on display. If you take the DIY route, you don't have to splurge on a fashionable litter box. The TikToker heylocalette showed a cuter way to cover them in plain sight. They hid a traditional litter box away in the empty space beneath a hallway table, using only a few materials.
This social media user tucked their litter box behind a curtain, where it's easily accessible for their cat, but not an obvious eyesore in their interior design. It's a great way to keep it out of the way, which is an especially brilliant alternative for those who live in a smaller home. Many people stow litter boxes in bathrooms. However, this space isn't practical if you're already short on space. This clever DIY curtain idea expands the potential places for this essential pet product.
The only prerequisite for this project is to clear out the bottom shelf of a table or cabinet. Once it's cleared out, pick a curtain for coverage. There's a lot of freedom in customization, as you can choose any fabric pattern, color, and material that best suits a room's color scheme and aesthetic. Curtains also add depth and softness to a space, giving this idea decorative appeal on top of functionality.
How to hang a curtain to hide away a cat litter box
The only required materials for this project are a curtain or fabric panel the same dimensions as the under-table space, and a pack of Velcro-like adhesive, such as the Art3d 16 Sets Hook and Loop Tape. Be mindful when choosing the fabric. The pattern is important for appearances, but you should also be wary of the material. Some fabrics absorb odors and shouldn't be in close proximity to smelly litter boxes. If possible, choose an antimicrobial-treated fabric. Antimicrobial materials prevent bacteria from forming and minimize odors. Treated Merino wool, bamboo, and cotton fabrics are your best options, and you should avoid most polyester and synthetic blends.
@heylocalette
Hated how my cat's litter box looked in my small apartment so did this quick DIY that cost less than $20! You can do this without sewing by using a stitch gun!#homeproject #diyproject #litterboxhack #litterbox
Once the materials are acquired, stick the Velcro-like tape on the underside of the table or cabinet, and attach the fabric in multiple sections. Having multiple panels ensures your cat can easily push through to reach their box. If you need to hem, trim, or divide the material but don't know how to sew, heylocalette recommends using a stitch gun. On the other hand, those with sewing skills can customize this idea further by adding stylish pleats to the fabric.
Keep in mind that although carefully chosen fabrics will better mask odors, they won't stop them completely. Consider pairing this idea with genius tricks to keep your home smelling amazing, so the litter box stays hidden from all your senses. If you want to find ways to blend your cat's other toys and furniture with your interior design, keep an eye out for similar ideas that turn pet furniture into stylish decor, such as the DIY luxury fluted cat tower.