Reuse Mint Tins In This Scrap Wood DIY Storage Cabinet

When I buy mints in those little metal tins — Altoids, Trader Joe's, Newman's Own, and others — part of the value proposition for me is that the tins are worth something. Probably more than the mints themselves, if I'm honest. It seems like a waste to toss them out, and I'm not sure anyone does. Mint tins are commonly used by hobbyists for small parts storage (to say nothing of the universe of tinkerers making things in mint tins). But there's not a lot of usefulness (or anything else) to be found in a drawer full of disorganized mint tins. The trick, I think, is to organize them in a cabinet (not unlike the DIY coffee cup storage rack we spotted recently) for easy access, color-coding, and labeling. This is the DIY cabinet I made with scrap plywood, which was inspired by one of my favorite YouTubers, Evan Monsma.

This cabinet was made with 1/2-inch engineered flooring blanks forming the main structure and 32 individual shelves made of two types of underlayment, ⅛ and ¼ inch thick. The engineered hardwood is basically plywood with a super-high-quality walnut veneer, and is harder than an MIT engineering exam. The underlayment is also plywood, but is substantially flimsier. If you take on a project like this, make it out of whatever you have on hand; it doesn't require much in the way of strength or stability.

I used a table saw, a miter saw, a drill press, and a router table, but you don't really need either the router or the drill press. Let's look at the build process.