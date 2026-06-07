Skip Concrete & Gravel — There's A Smarter, Weed-Resistant Patio Option

Using a permeable material like pavers or gravel for your patio helps control drainage, and it's good for the environment, as both allows rainwater to seep into the soil and become groundwater, preventing damaging runoff. However, weeds love most permeable materials, because readily available rainwater allows them to take root near the surface, above any weed barrier you've installed. Once rooted, they continue to sprout through the same gaps that allow water to drain. There is, however, one permeable patio material that discourages weed growth: Resin bound gravel (or resin bound for short). It also happens to make a particularly attractive, durable patio.

The idea behind resin bound is simple: Combine the gravel of your choice with a polyurethane or epoxy binder to make a viscous and sticky sludge that an installer spreads flat with a trowel. When the binder sets, gaps form among the stones that are large enough to let water drain, but too small for weeds to sprout. It's worth nothing that "resin bound" and "resin bonded" — two common terms you might come across — refer to two very different processes. To make a resin bonded surface, the installer spreads resin first and scatters stones on top, creating a non-permeable surface. A resin bound surface, on the other hand, is made by mixing the resin and stones together before application.

The installation process is similar to spreading concrete, but it isn't one you can DIY, and if you try, the manufacturer may not honor the warranty. It takes skill and experience to mix the resin in the proper proportions and to spread it before it hardens. There's also a risk involved, as mixing resin creates toxic gasses that require proper safety measures. If you get the mixture wrong, or you work too slowly, you've got a lumpy mess that's extremely difficult to clean up. This is one job you should definitely leave to the pros.