The Best Window Air Conditioner That Consumer Reports Tested For Small Rooms In 2026
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The grill is out, the tickets to the water park have been purchased, and the season of outside summer fun has begun. But inside your house can be anything but enjoyable if you are sweltering in soaring temperatures. Although there are plenty of ways to cool your home without A/C, sometimes the heat just gets too intense to be comfortable without some help. A window-mounted air conditioning unit provides efficient cooling for the rooms where you need those temps to drop. Consumer Reports (CR) tested 23 window units for sale in 2026, and one landed at the top for small rooms: the LG 6000 BTU Window Air Conditioner (LG LW6023IVSM).
Cooling one room at a time is a great way to make certain spaces more comfortable, and window units are perfect for that job. The room's area determines what size air conditioner you need. CR's top-rated LG is designed to lower the temps in spaces up to 250 square feet. This air conditioner came out as a CR top scorer in tested categories of comfort and noise, as well as its ability to handle brownout situations where your electricity may dip. And it operates efficiently, with dual inverter compressor technology that will adjust fan speed automatically based on how cool you need your room, meaning savings on your electricity bill. Selling for as low as $399, the LG unit also stacks up well price-wise against other models on the market suitable for small spaces.
What makes LG a go-to window air conditioner
In addition to coming out on top in CR's lab-based testing, customer surveys found that LG window air conditioners were consistently well-ranked for product reliability and owner satisfaction. That will help you sleep at night, as will the positive reviews that purchasers have been posting about the LG 6000 BTU model. Amazon reviewers loved the quietness of the unit, which CR also rates as one of its best qualities, making it a good choice for small bedrooms. Buyers of this smart LG air conditioner also like the ability to control all of its features from an app on your phone. This Wi-Fi-enabled unit will respond to voice commands via Google or Alexa. The LG also comes with a remote control that will operate its temperature setting, timer, and fan speed with straightforward buttons.
Despite its relatively small size, at 62 pounds, reviewers on Amazon found this LG to be quite heavy, and some said it was tricky to install. You can definitely DIY the installation of a window air conditioning unit, but you'll need some help, especially for this heavier unit. And be sure you have a right-sized window that's a minimum of 22 inches wide by 13 inches high. Remember that this unit is for small rooms. If you have a larger space to cool, LG makes larger and more powerful units that also came out on top in CR's 2026 rankings.