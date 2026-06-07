Protect Your Potted Plants From Squirrels With A Cheap And Easy DIY Solution

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You're sitting on your patio, admiring your freshly planted flower pots when you spot it: The tell-tale fluffy tail of an invading squirrel, ready to dive in and dig up your pretty container. While you see a flower pot, the average squirrel sees a pantry space, with that fresh, smooth dirt being the perfect place to stash a nut or two. Want to protect your potted plants and get rid of squirrels? An affordable and easy solution is to spread a layer of gravel over the top of the soil to block their access to the dirt.

To the average squirrel, an area with smooth, undisturbed dirt can mean one of two things. Either that spot is just right for burying a nut, or another squirrel has been by recently and stashed some food there. But, squirrels don't like to dig through rough materials and will generally leave potted plants alone if they are covered in gritty mulch such as gravel.

As a bonus, gravel is relatively cheap, costing around $2 to $3 per pound. A 10-pound bag of GreatBuddy 3/8 inch Pea Gravel sells on Amazon for $24.99. That's enough gravel to cover about 4 square feet.