The Nectar-Rich Flower That Attracts Hummingbirds And Butterflies To Your Garden

Watching hummingbirds flit around can really brighten up your day, which is one of the reasons so many people start a hummingbird garden. While you can absolutely hang up a feeder to offer them some food, planting flowers offers you both the lovely hummingbirds and the colorful flowers to enjoy. Plus, many of them also attract beautiful butterflies for you to watch! There are plenty of flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies, one of which is the lovely delphinium (Delphinium spp.). With tall stems covered in striking blue, purple, pink, or white flowers, they make quite the display, especially once the butterflies and hummingbirds begin to visit!

Delphinium flowers produce nectar, which hummingbirds and butterflies both rely on as a food source. In turn, they help pollinate the delphinium, allowing new flowers to grow each year. Since each stem has multiple flowers, they're an abundant food source throughout summer. Depending on the variety you plant, they may begin blooming in spring or continue into fall, attracting hummingbirds and butterflies for many months. You may also see bees and moths visiting the flowers to drink some of the nectar as well.

If you love seeing butterflies come and go, but are concerned about caterpillar damage, you can rest easy. While butterflies visit delphinium flowers to drink the nectar, delphinium is not a host plant for their caterpillars. It is, however, the host for the moth Polychrysia esmeralda, the larvae of which are called delphinium worms. You may see some damage from them or other pests, but try to resist the urge to use pesticides to treat the problem. Pesticides will also harm the hummingbirds and butterflies that you're trying to attract. Instead, you can remove the delphinium worms by hand or cut the plant back if it's heavily infested.