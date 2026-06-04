Not Clearing Gutters, Not Trimming Branches: The El Niño House Prep Most Homeowners Forget

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Scientists predict that the summer of 2026 is going to be one heck of an El Niño weather event, bringing high tides and lots of rain to some parts of the country. Home preparation, particularly in coastal communities, is more important than ever. While clearing gutters and trimming branches is often at the top of homeowners' lists, there's one bit of prep they often forget: Maintaining and caring for your HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). In this Hunker exclusive, we spoke with HVAC expert Gelasio Lechuga to understand why it's so important to take precautions. "El Niño weather can further stress the system by clogging condensate lines, which carry moisture from the indoor unit to a drain," he says. "The heavier moisture load results in much more water dripping into your system's drain pan. This creates an ideal environment for algae to grow. Once algae forms, it can easily block the drain line and cause water to overflow into your home."

The reason behind this occurrence is the wet atmospheric conditions that El Niño can create in the southern third of the country, where humidity already runs high in the summer. "High humidity acts like insulation around your home's air and forces your HVAC system to work much harder," Lechuga continues. "Before your system can cool the air, it must first remove excess moisture. That means longer run times, heavier workloads, and increased strain on motors, compressors, and other key components." He also warns that this moisture can also speed up evaporator-coil corrosion, which can cause refrigerant leaks. This makes HVAC house prep before an El Niño more important than ever.