Not Clearing Gutters, Not Trimming Branches: The El Niño House Prep Most Homeowners Forget
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Scientists predict that the summer of 2026 is going to be one heck of an El Niño weather event, bringing high tides and lots of rain to some parts of the country. Home preparation, particularly in coastal communities, is more important than ever. While clearing gutters and trimming branches is often at the top of homeowners' lists, there's one bit of prep they often forget: Maintaining and caring for your HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). In this Hunker exclusive, we spoke with HVAC expert Gelasio Lechuga to understand why it's so important to take precautions. "El Niño weather can further stress the system by clogging condensate lines, which carry moisture from the indoor unit to a drain," he says. "The heavier moisture load results in much more water dripping into your system's drain pan. This creates an ideal environment for algae to grow. Once algae forms, it can easily block the drain line and cause water to overflow into your home."
The reason behind this occurrence is the wet atmospheric conditions that El Niño can create in the southern third of the country, where humidity already runs high in the summer. "High humidity acts like insulation around your home's air and forces your HVAC system to work much harder," Lechuga continues. "Before your system can cool the air, it must first remove excess moisture. That means longer run times, heavier workloads, and increased strain on motors, compressors, and other key components." He also warns that this moisture can also speed up evaporator-coil corrosion, which can cause refrigerant leaks. This makes HVAC house prep before an El Niño more important than ever.
Surge protectors keep HVACs from breaking down during an El Niño
Having a surge protector for your HVAC system is essential to keeping things running smoothly during a stormy El Niño season. "It installs right next to your outdoor AC unit and helps protect your system's electronics from sudden power spikes during storms or grid issues," Gelasio Lechuga told Hunker in an exclusive interview. "Think of it like a safety shield for your air conditioner." These aren't an expensive investment, but can save you from expensive repairs, as well as the discomfort of being without temperature control for long periods. You can grab the Intermatic universal HVAC surge protective device on Amazon for roughly $75, as well as the Diversitech split phase surge protective device from Home Depot for a similar price point. Experienced DIYers can easily install these protectors on their own. If you're unsure, or want to install a surge protector for your entire house, not just the HVAC, you can always hire a professional for the job.
But surge protectors aren't the only way to help keep your HVAC from breaking down during an El Niño storm. "Also be sure to keep the area around your outdoor unit clear always," says Lechuga about the best extra step to take. "Move any loose furniture, tools, or objects so nothing can get blown into the unit and cause damage during bad weather." This way, the appliance is protected, surge or no surge.
Switching from heat to AC won't hurt your system during unpredictable El Niño weather
The thing about El Niño is that it exacerbates local weather extremes, be it colder or warmer than usual. Because of this, it's fair to worry about the implications of needing the heat and air conditioner in such close succession, sometimes even in the same day. However, Gelasio Lechuga tells only Hunker that keeping up with these changes won't necessarily ruin your HVAC. "Switching back and forth between heat and air conditioning will not damage your HVAC system — provided you allow the system to complete its cycles," he says.
To avoid any problems, it's all about having a little bit of patience. "Never flip immediately from AC to heat, or vice versa," Lechuga continues. "Forcing the compressor to start immediately under opposing pressure can cause it to lock up." Instead, by giving the system a little time to cool off and catch up, you can avoid losing temperature control during such an unpredictable time. "Always wait at least 5 to 10 minutes after a system turns off before switching it to the opposite mode," he says. This length of time isn't enough to cause any real discomfort in the atmosphere in the house, but it will still save you plenty of headaches by avoiding issues with your HVAC compressor.
Change your HVAC filter seasonally for an easy win
One of the easiest things you can do to get out ahead of El Niño is to change your HVAC filters! "Dirty or clogged filters are one of the most common reasons HVAC systems break down. Many homeowners forget to change the air filter or schedule routine maintenance," Gelasio Lechuga exclusively warns Hunker readers. The knock-on effects from forgetting this seasonal task are one of the most common problems with HVAC systems. An unchanged filter can make your house stink, as well as reduce the overall airflow, making things very stuffy. Getting ahead of something this simple takes five minutes and can save you from bigger problems that need an emergency repair right in the middle of the season. For this reason, it's also a good idea to keep the area around the filter clear of clutter (bikes, garbage cans, etc) which can both physically and psychologically deter you from changing it out on a regular basis.
For the best results, Lechuga recommends changing your filter now, and getting yourself on a schedule for the rest of the year. "Replace your air filter every 90 days and check it every 30 days to ensure proper air flow and keep your system breathing properly," he continues. But that's not the only step he recommends. Even if you're already quite strict about your air filters, skipping annual professional inspections can still come back to bite you during an El Niño. "It's important to have a professional perform seasonal maintenance where a trained technician can make sure all the electrical components are working properly and refrigerant levels are at proper levels, helping your system run safely and efficiently."