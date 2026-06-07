The Valuable Kitchenware Brand Hiding At Thrift Stores (It's Not Pyrex)

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Picture this — it's the 1990s and you're all set to go to a party. Except, this isn't your typical party. It's a Pampered Chef party, and for the next few hours, you and a group of friends and acquaintances are going to watch as someone demos a range of kitchenware products.

Founded in 1980, the Pampered Chef is a multi-level marketing company (MLM) that sells kitchenware. In its heyday in the 1990s, much of the brand's products were sold during parties, which typically featured a sales consultant demoing various kitchen gadgets and tools while a group of guests snacked, chatted, and bought. Products ranged from the basics, like baking sheets and saucepans, to those designed to help busy moms put food on the table quickly, such as an apple corer and wedger, a food chopper, and an egg cooker.

While the brand (and its parties) still exist, a lot of its products have also found their way into thrift stores. That's good news for you, as many of Pampered Chef's iconic gadgets and cookware are high quality and designed to make cooking a bit easier and even fun. These pieces can also be valuable, with Pampered Chef pots and pans setting you back over $200 new. Some vintage pieces, like discontinued muffin pans and stoneware bakers from the '90s, can go for $100 or more. So, the next time you're browsing the kitchen section of a thrift store, keep an eye out for some of the brand's most well-known products.