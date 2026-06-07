5 Common Problems With Kenmore Refrigerators

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Sometimes, mysteries (and mysterious paradoxes) are solved by a fresh look at your assumptions. If you hear, for example, that Kenmore makes good refrigerators and that Kenmore makes bad refrigerators, you might question the assumption that Kenmore makes refrigerators at all. In fact, it does not actually manufacture fridges, but instead contracts with other manufacturers to make them under its name. There are particular issues that often crop up in models made for Kenmore/Sears by companies like LG, Frigidaire/Electrolux, and Daewoo. These issues include clogged drain hoses, a failed evaporator fan, a faulty water inlet valve, or even a failed compressor and coils.

On the other hand, if you have a Kenmore fridge made by Whirlpool, you might not experience many issues at all. If you do, it's likely to be an easily diagnosed (and easily fixed) thermostat problem. Consumer advocacy organizations suggest that Kenmore is a risky brand of refrigerator to buy, largely because of the quality control issues that are inherited from the actual manufacturers, or because of catastrophic and far-reaching problems like those encountered in LG-made refrigerators (and in LG-branded fridges, as well). Meanwhile, a Whirlpool-made Kenmore refrigerator is still considered a reliable purchase.

While there are a couple of common problems that cause Kenmore refrigerators to misbehave, diagnosing is never quite as easy as it seems. This is because water, mechanical failures, and other things tend to roll downhill. One problem can cause a whole host of symptoms, and a minor issue like a clogged drain hose can turn into a much more onerous component-killing issue (or, worse, a hardwood floor-destroying leak).