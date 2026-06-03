Neither Banana Peels Nor Eggshells: The Unexpected Scrap To Toss In Your Compost

Because corn husks are made of tough fibers that decompose at a slower rate than many other composting materials, it's a good idea to cut them up or shred them before throwing them into your bin. If you're processing a lot of husks, try laying them in your yard and mowing over them to easily shred the scraps (make sure you have the grass catcher in place). This will not only help them break down more easily, but the sturdy chunks of corn debris will contribute to aeratinging dense compost as well.

To use corn husks in compost, make a depression in your pile approximately 5 inches deep. Add the corn husks, throwing greens like grass clippings on top. Combining the husks with faster-composting materials will speed up the process a bit, allowing the husks to break down faster than on their own. Other parts of the plant, such as the stalks and cobs, are excellent additions to the compost pile as well. Depending on how the corn was grown and where you bought it, remember there could be remnant pesticides on the husks. If this concerns you, be sure and check or ask before you buy it.

The ratio of brown versus green materials is an important component of home composting, as it determines how much of which scraps you're adding to an existing pile. Generally, compost should consist of one part greens to two or three parts browns. Corn husks a wonderful way to bulk up the carbon-boosting brown portion of your compost, but they can add a little nitrogen too, making them a useful ingredient.