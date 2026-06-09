Not Granite, Not Marble: Erin Napier Says This Retro Countertop Trend Is Making A Comeback

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There are so many different options to choose from that picking kitchen countertop materials can be tricky, but luckily, we have our favorite HGTV stars to look to for guidance. Erin Napier says that there's a retro countertop trend that's having a major resurgence in recent years. "Butcher blocks are having a huge comeback," Napier told House Beautiful when talking about trends she's seeing in clients' homes. In fact, the material is so popular that her team can hardly keep up with all the demand. "We've been having to hire more people in our factory, where we manufacture butcher block countertops," she continued.

While Napier doesn't really do trends, her understanding of why butcher block is regaining so much ground is that it's due to a certain nostalgia. "People love walnut and oak countertops," she told the outlet. "Maple was very big in the '70s and '80s." And now, as more lived-in, unique spaces are taking over from the all-white, high-gloss kitchens that were so popular in the last decade, wood countertops have the perfect opportunity to step back in. They add a certain level of charm, making the room seem more like our grandmothers' kitchens instead of a sterile builder-grade space. And now, these warm woods can work across many different kitchen aesthetics. Whether you have a warm and welcoming modern farmhouse kitchen or something a bit more mid-century, butcher block won't look out of place.