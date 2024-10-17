The Unsanitary Mistake You're Making When Cutting On Butcher Block Countertops

Butcher block is a type of wood kitchen countertop that can bring warmth and natural beauty to this frequently used space in your home. They are a favorite for homeowners going for a rustic, farmhouse, or cottage-style charm, and they are a functional choice — as long as they are appropriately cared for. But in order to be safe for food preparation, they require proper sealing, cleaning, and hygiene practices.

Without taking the necessary steps, you risk letting bacteria penetrate and build up into the wood. This is a big mistake. Wood is porous, which means it can absorb unwanted contaminants from raw meat and fish and increases the risk of cross-contamination. As a result, you should seal your butcher block countertop before slicing and preparing any food on it to prevent juices and bacteria from seeping into the wood and causing an unsanitary mess.

Butcher block countertops come in a variety of woods, including walnut, oak, and maple, giving you options to match your style. There are two main construction types: end grain boards, which have a checkerboard pattern where the wood ends face upward, and edge grain boards, which feature long strips of wood aligned side by side. Luckily, both types of butcher block countertops need the same type of sanitation care.