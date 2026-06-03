Keep Snakes From Slithering Into Your Yard With A DIY Solution

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You're not alone if you don't like snakes, but that shouldn't stop you from appreciating the way they benefit your property by helping to control slugs, snails, insects, and rodents. Nevertheless, revulsion is a real thing, and if you live in an area that's home to venomous species like rattlesnakes or copperheads, it's entirely warranted. You want to keep them out of your yard, and a humane way to control pests is to erect a mesh fence.

A snake fence has to keep out all snakes, both large and small, or there's no point in erecting it. To keep out the small ones, the mesh size should be no larger than 1/4 inch. Chicken wire doesn't come with such a tight mesh, so go for 1/4-inch hardware cloth instead. It's a significant investment if you have a large yard, but if you live in rattlesnake country, it's worth it.

To keep out the large snakes, the fence should rise at least 30 inches above the ground (some experts recommend 36 inches), be buried from 4 to 6 inches in the ground, and the bottom of the fence should splay toward the outside to discourage burrowing underneath it. If you choose a 48-inch roll, you'll get the height and depth you need without doubling up shorter rolls and potentially leaving gaps that a snake could slither through. If that happens, the snake may not be able to get out, and that's worse than having no fencing.