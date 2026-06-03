Thrifters Be Warned: Overlooking This Vintage Furniture Find Will Haunt You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of vintage furniture finds out there that will make thrifters feel like they just robbed the place. Yet sometimes, you don't take the piece home. You pass on it because you don't have room in your car, or you're running behind that day. Whatever the reason, if you don't immediately snap up things made from scorched bamboo, your choice to overlook it will haunt you ... likely forever. "These pieces are beautiful, functional, versatile, and have the kind of patina that just can't be replicated in a newer item," vintage store owner Laney Oaks told Martha Stewart. "They are also surprisingly sturdy for their age."

In addition to it effortlessly adding a touch of vintage charm to a space, another reason to never pass up scorched bamboo is because it's just so hard to come across! Even Oaks admitted that she's only been able to acquire two of them in all her years of business. And she was quick to keep them for herself due to the novelty. "Both are still in my personal collection," she said. "The cost to replace one today from Chairish or a similar site would be, in some cases, five times what I paid for it!"

Scorched bamboo can be valuable, with some pieces going for thousands of dollars. So whether you are looking to make a flip (hold onto it for a while even if you do!) or add value to your own home, never pass up scorched bamboo!