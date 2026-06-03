The Simple DIY Privacy Screen That Adds Style And Color To Your Backyard

If your outdoor space is completely open, you probably want a little more privacy from nosy neighbors. Privacy screens are a great addition to yards and patios, and you can make your own, unique piece with an old glass pane door. A door is an excellent size for a single panel privacy screen, and the numerous windows allow lots of light into your space. To make your divider even more stylish and bring more color into your backyard, paint the wooden frame a bright hue.

By using an old door from your home or getting one second hand, this creative privacy screen idea will beautify your outdoor space on a budget — and obscure the view of your property. Depending on how much area you want your DIY screen to obstruct, you could use more than one door to complete this project. Using two or three doors makes for an easy, freestanding screen. If you're only using one door, you'll need to attach it to an existing structure or make a stand for it.

Since the window panes in the door are see-through, consider covering them with translucent materials, such as window film. To get a stained glass effect and make your project even more colorful, cover the sections of glass with light filter squares for photography. The possibilities for this project are endless, so get creative with your customizations.