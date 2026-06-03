The Simple DIY Privacy Screen That Adds Style And Color To Your Backyard
If your outdoor space is completely open, you probably want a little more privacy from nosy neighbors. Privacy screens are a great addition to yards and patios, and you can make your own, unique piece with an old glass pane door. A door is an excellent size for a single panel privacy screen, and the numerous windows allow lots of light into your space. To make your divider even more stylish and bring more color into your backyard, paint the wooden frame a bright hue.
By using an old door from your home or getting one second hand, this creative privacy screen idea will beautify your outdoor space on a budget — and obscure the view of your property. Depending on how much area you want your DIY screen to obstruct, you could use more than one door to complete this project. Using two or three doors makes for an easy, freestanding screen. If you're only using one door, you'll need to attach it to an existing structure or make a stand for it.
Since the window panes in the door are see-through, consider covering them with translucent materials, such as window film. To get a stained glass effect and make your project even more colorful, cover the sections of glass with light filter squares for photography. The possibilities for this project are endless, so get creative with your customizations.
How to turn a glass pane door into a fun privacy screen
If you can't find a glass pane door, old windows with wooden frames will work. After acquiring your door, think about how you want to incorporate color. If you love the hue of the wooden frame, consider only coloring the glass of the windows. Otherwise, paint the frame a bright shade that matches your space, such as a teal or yellow, for an easy DIY privacy screen that adds style to your backyard. Consider using a clear sealant on the wood, since your privacy screen will be outside. Cover the windows with a stylish adhesive film. Alternatively, apply Loctite glass glue onto colorful light filter squares and press them onto the panes. Alternate colors to get a stained glass effect.
If you're using a single door, turn it on its side for a horizontal screen. Use wooden boards to create a frame and screw it into the door to make it freestanding. This lets you adjust the height of the screen to make your patio more secluded. Alternatively, attach your door vertically or horizontally to a structure in your yard, such as a pergola or perhaps the railing of a porch. This can be easily done by screwing a hinge into the door and the post you want to support it. With multiple doors, use hinges to secure them together in a zig zag pattern, so that your stunning DIY privacy screen can fold and stand on its own.