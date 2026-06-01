5 Common Problems With Costco's Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

There are plenty of Costco secrets, hacks, and trends you definitely need to know to maximize benefits when shopping with the bulk brand, but when it comes to the company's Kirkland Signature toilet paper, what you'll experience might not be the best. There are plenty of complaints about the paper across product reviews and social media. People say that it just falls apart, so it can't really get the job done. Some claim the paper is really dusty and seems lower in quality than it used to be or that it tears weird, making use difficult. There are other complaints, too, so we've rounded up five of the most common issues with the tissue here.

Sure, there are plenty of Costco fans who swear by the stuff, praising the size of the rolls and how soft the squares are. But for every pro, there is always a con. That said, before you start questioning if your Costco membership is worth it anyway, know that your experience might be completely different, plus this is just one product out of many. It's just better to shop informed.