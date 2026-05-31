Stop Wasting Dryer Lint — Reuse It To Help Keep Weeds Out Of The Garden

If you're like most people, you probably toss the debris from your dryer lint trap without a second thought. Yet, could that dryer lint have other uses around your home rather than simply accumulating somewhere in a landfill? It turns out that the answer is yes — and you might even be able to use dryer lint to prevent weeds in your garden. Before you start throwing dryer lint all over you garden beds, though, it's important to know how this method purportedly suppresses weeds, along with important safety precautions.

First, it's worth noting what dryer lint is made of. That soft and fuzzy debris you regularly clean from the lint trap and dryer vent mostly consists of fibers from clothing, towels, and linens after they've run through a cycle in your dryer. Due to the high flammability of lint, it must be removed regularly to prevent dryer vent fires.

If you have a garden, some might argue that lint can be an eco-friendly method of inorganic weed control. It purportedly reduces the amount of sunlight weeds need to successfully grow in your yard and garden beds, similar to the way a commercial landscape mat or a layer of organic mulch might work. This can certainly be a win-win for environmentally conscious gardeners. Not only does dryer lint offer a potential biodegradable solution and a safe and natural form of weed control, but you could also theoretically reduce the amount of waste from your household if you regularly use lint for such purposes. With enough lint in tow, one could argue that you might even be able to save money from buying weed mats.