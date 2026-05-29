Why There's Simply No Need For A Swiffer Duster Anymore

There aren't many cleaning products on the market that have seduced consumers more than Swiffer. And once you had a kit, you were committed to buying endless refills of those duster heads. "Swiffering" has become part of the cleaning vernacular. But as popular as they are, there are issues with buying a Swiffer, like the costs and the wastefulness of those disposable refills. The good news is, you don't have to remain stuck in the Swiffer vortex. There are more eco-friendly alternatives that work just as well and cost a lot less.

If you care about making your home more sustainable, moving away from disposable Swiffer dusters will reduce your environmental impact. Not only is throwing away Swiffer cloths after a single use an addition to landfills, but those dusters are made from polyester, which is, in turn, made from fossil fuels. If your motivator is cost, you will save a ton by buying alternative dusters that you can wash and reuse instead of new packages of Swiffer cloths over and over. And don't worry, these alternatives really do work.