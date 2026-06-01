Stop Wasting Your Empty Milk Jugs — Turn Them Into A Drip Tray For Plants

Start by marking where you want to make your cut around the jug; you'll want it to be tall enough so that water doesn't spill out but shallow enough that it doesn't block your plant's ability to photosynthesize. Next, take an X-acto or utility knife and cut around the jug until it's in two separate parts. Use some light sandpaper or a nail file to sand down any jagged or sharp edges.

Some people recommend cleaning the jug first, but we think it's easier to save that until it's cut in half so you can get the nooks and crannies. Don't skip this part, though, since leftover milk can spoil, especially when it's hanging out on your windowsill. Use a light dish soap and water, give it a good scrub, and let it dry. You should wipe down your blade, too, just in case. After that, your drip tray is ready for action, though you can always customize it with paint (as long as you choose a nontoxic paint for your project) or washi tape to give it some color.

Plop your potted plant into its new drip tray and give it a thorough watering. Just be sure to discard whatever water ends up in the tray so that it doesn't soak your plant's soil and invite rot or disease. You can recycle the top half if you don't want it, but an even smarter way to reuse the old plastic container is by turning it into a cloche or soil scoop instead.