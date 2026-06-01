Stop Wasting Your Empty Milk Jugs — Turn Them Into A Drip Tray For Plants
While drip trays aren't expensive — you can find a pack of plant saucer trays for around $5 on Amazon — they tend to get brittle over time, and that $5 can add up when you've got multiple plants to care for. So, instead of throwing your money away, why not repurpose what you've already got? Milk jugs have been used for outdoor gardening projects like DIY vertical gardens, budget-friendly greenhouses, and even DIY lanterns, but what about those of us keeping our plants inside? Yep, we can reuse milk jugs, too, by turning them into plant drip trays. It's as easy as cutting the container in half.
Milk jugs make fantastic drip trays because they're water-tight, semi-opaque enough to block algae growth, and super versatile. Want to ensure multiple small plants get a good soaking? Pop them all into a single milk jug and save yourself the hassle. Even bigger potted plants can benefit from milk jug drip trays, since it's often hard to find the perfect tray size for them — not to mention, the larger ones you can get online can quickly stretch any plant care budget. So, break out the craft knife and pour the last bit of milk out of the jug and into your cereal, because it's time to make some drip trays.
The easiest way to repurpose your milk jugs into drip trays
Start by marking where you want to make your cut around the jug; you'll want it to be tall enough so that water doesn't spill out but shallow enough that it doesn't block your plant's ability to photosynthesize. Next, take an X-acto or utility knife and cut around the jug until it's in two separate parts. Use some light sandpaper or a nail file to sand down any jagged or sharp edges.
Some people recommend cleaning the jug first, but we think it's easier to save that until it's cut in half so you can get the nooks and crannies. Don't skip this part, though, since leftover milk can spoil, especially when it's hanging out on your windowsill. Use a light dish soap and water, give it a good scrub, and let it dry. You should wipe down your blade, too, just in case. After that, your drip tray is ready for action, though you can always customize it with paint (as long as you choose a nontoxic paint for your project) or washi tape to give it some color.
Plop your potted plant into its new drip tray and give it a thorough watering. Just be sure to discard whatever water ends up in the tray so that it doesn't soak your plant's soil and invite rot or disease. You can recycle the top half if you don't want it, but an even smarter way to reuse the old plastic container is by turning it into a cloche or soil scoop instead.