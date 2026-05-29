Is This Big-Name Brand Behind Walmart's Great Value Trash Bags And Food Storage Bags?

There's no easy way to know for sure whether Reynolds is the only company manufacturing bags for Walmart, and neither company is likely to offer up that information. Still, we do know that Reynolds does private labeling for retailers, accounting for 37 of its revenue, and that Walmart accounted for almost a third of Reynolds' net revenue in 2018, 2019, and 2020, according to SEC filings.

And when it comes to trash bags, we know one other thing: Reynolds and Walmart were co-defendants in a few recent lawsuits that suggest the former made waste-disposal bags for the latter. The issue arose when the Minnesota attorney general sued the two companies because their semi-transparent blue bags were marketed by both Hefty and Great Value as useful for recycling, even though they were not recyclable in many local recycling systems. The complaint itself never claimed that Reynolds manufactured the bags for Walmart, but it's a reasonable inference because two companies can only be specified in a single lawsuit if (among other things) the need for legal relief arises from the same transactions.

Additional lawsuits followed, and while the media assumed the bags were made by the same manufacturer, a class-action settlement in Illinois included a stipulation that Reynolds was the maker of certain Great Value recycling bags. (A similar Arizona lawsuit didn't involve Walmart at all.)