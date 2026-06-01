People Used To See This Decor As Outdated Junk — Now It's Vintage Thrift Store Gold
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A mere decade ago, shoppers might have stumbled upon a slightly-tarnished antique lamp at the thrift store and put it back on the shelf without a second thought. The golden-brown hue simply didn't appeal to the modern-minimalist trends of the 2010s. But today, with vintage decor trends making a major comeback, many thrifters are considering brass lamps a treasured secondhand find.
Humans have been using brass, a copper and zinc alloy, for practical and decorative uses for centuries — it's truly a timeless material. When it comes to lamp designs, brass is often associated with more traditional styles, like intricate Victorian-era lamps and geometric Art Deco lamps. However, modern designs are also available. As it's made its way back into popularity, you'll find plenty of vintage-inspired designs from popular retailers, like the Fox Table Lamp and Chelsea Table Lamp, but you'll also find more contemporary pieces like the Globe Electric Haydel Table Lamp. At the thrift store, you might truly come across historical pieces, or secondhand finds from more contemporary brands, likely at a nice discount. Regardless of design, brass adds a lovely warmth to spaces, which is exactly why people are seeking them out.
Thrifted brass lamps are a prized thrift store find
As people seek out more warmth and coziness in their spaces, brass lamps, with their soft golden tone, fit right in with these aesthetics. A lamp is an easy and low-commitment way to incorporate brass into a room; it doesn't require as much effort as something like swapping out cabinet hardware or installing a brass pendant light. Unlike shiny stainless steel or chrome, brass won't look out of place in even the most traditionally-styled homes, and it can bring warmth to ultra-modern spaces (which is especially appealing with recent trends toward warm minimalism).
With mixed metals also trending, there's no reason to swap out other metals in the room either. Brass is pretty versatile style-wise and can often slot in nicely into rooms if you follow tips on mixing metals in home decor closely. When shopping, keep in mind that brass without its shine isn't a bad thing: a natural patina can make these lamps even more valuable and full of character. However, it still needs some maintenance, so if you happen upon one of these fabulous thrift store finds, ensure you already know how to clean brass to keep it in good shape.