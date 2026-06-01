People Used To See This Decor As Outdated Junk — Now It's Vintage Thrift Store Gold

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A mere decade ago, shoppers might have stumbled upon a slightly-tarnished antique lamp at the thrift store and put it back on the shelf without a second thought. The golden-brown hue simply didn't appeal to the modern-minimalist trends of the 2010s. But today, with vintage decor trends making a major comeback, many thrifters are considering brass lamps a treasured secondhand find.

Humans have been using brass, a copper and zinc alloy, for practical and decorative uses for centuries — it's truly a timeless material. When it comes to lamp designs, brass is often associated with more traditional styles, like intricate Victorian-era lamps and geometric Art Deco lamps. However, modern designs are also available. As it's made its way back into popularity, you'll find plenty of vintage-inspired designs from popular retailers, like the Fox Table Lamp and Chelsea Table Lamp, but you'll also find more contemporary pieces like the Globe Electric Haydel Table Lamp. At the thrift store, you might truly come across historical pieces, or secondhand finds from more contemporary brands, likely at a nice discount. Regardless of design, brass adds a lovely warmth to spaces, which is exactly why people are seeking them out.