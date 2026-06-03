Everyone Owned It In The '70s — Now It's The Space-Saving Appliance We Want In Our Kitchens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s got a lot of things wrong, from polyester jumpsuits to lawn darts to tanning with baby oil. But along with some '70s home design trends that seem to keep coming back, the era of disco and bellbottoms got some things very right. This includes a kitchen gadget that is not only a space saver, but a handy meal prep tool you will use almost every day. The under-cabinet mounted, electric can opener used to be a common cooking appliance, and remains a great idea for kitchens where maximizing countertop space is a priority.

Electric can openers gained popularity starting in the 1950s, with consumers liking their convenience and modern style. Early models were free-standing, taking up space on kitchen counters. By the late 1970s through the 1980s, electric can openers that bolted to the bottom of a cabinet or shelf became a kitchen must-have, and can still be found working just fine in many houses from that era. These openers include all the functions and parts of a hand-held can opener, with a sharp, round blade to cut through the rim of canned food. But instead of having to grip and crank the opener yourself (which can get tricky for folks with arthritis or other hand issues), the electric opener clamps the can in place and suspends it in the air. Then, it turns automatically to remove the top and holds the lid by a magnet as you unclamp the freshly opened can.