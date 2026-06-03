Everyone Owned It In The '70s — Now It's The Space-Saving Appliance We Want In Our Kitchens
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The 1970s got a lot of things wrong, from polyester jumpsuits to lawn darts to tanning with baby oil. But along with some '70s home design trends that seem to keep coming back, the era of disco and bellbottoms got some things very right. This includes a kitchen gadget that is not only a space saver, but a handy meal prep tool you will use almost every day. The under-cabinet mounted, electric can opener used to be a common cooking appliance, and remains a great idea for kitchens where maximizing countertop space is a priority.
Electric can openers gained popularity starting in the 1950s, with consumers liking their convenience and modern style. Early models were free-standing, taking up space on kitchen counters. By the late 1970s through the 1980s, electric can openers that bolted to the bottom of a cabinet or shelf became a kitchen must-have, and can still be found working just fine in many houses from that era. These openers include all the functions and parts of a hand-held can opener, with a sharp, round blade to cut through the rim of canned food. But instead of having to grip and crank the opener yourself (which can get tricky for folks with arthritis or other hand issues), the electric opener clamps the can in place and suspends it in the air. Then, it turns automatically to remove the top and holds the lid by a magnet as you unclamp the freshly opened can.
Under-mounted can openers for today's kitchen
Unlike a lot of vintage kitchen gadgets that people rarely use anymore, you can still buy an undermount electric can opener for today's kitchen. Prices vary widely, from the inexpensive Elitra Under-the-Cabinet Electric Can Opener selling for around $35 on Amazon to a well-reviewed model made by Black and Decker going for over $200. You can also find retro versions for sale on eBay if you want to lean into the vintage look.
Most of these can openers have additional features, including a knife sharpener and a bottle opener, and some include a jar lid opener or bag cutter. This makes them convenient multi-tools that can replace several gadgets taking up space in your kitchen drawer. At seven or eight inches wide, these are small appliances that fit underneath a single cabinet. Mounting these units is fairly straightforward, with included hardware and detailed instructions, but some product reviewers say that installation can be a bit tricky. You do need to drill directly into your cabinets to install this gadget, so taking time to do it right is important. Be sure to locate the opener near an outlet, because these units plug in with a short cord. Don't drill into anywhere you may have any under-cabinet lighting, or install it over a sink, which is an electrical hazard. While some product reviewers say these units can be quite noisy, many purchasers seem to love their convenience, finding them to be an excellent addition to the kitchen.