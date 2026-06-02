Hide Clutter Underneath Your Deck With A Cute And Clever DIY
Having a raised deck is a perk for many reasons. Not only does it extend your living space to the outdoors, but it also leaves space underneath to store all those odds and ends that you need to keep handy. Outdoor storage and organization can be tricky since you don't want to keep random objects out in the open. While the deck helps conceal them somewhat, the open sides can leave the impromptu storage area exposed. Fortunately, TikTok user lalashoploves shares a simple and cute idea: lattice covered in faux ivy.
Lattice is nothing new in the world of deck skirting — it offers an attractive way to hide the unfinished (and sometimes cluttered) area but still allows airflow to prevent damaging moisture buildup. What's different about this idea is the use of faux vines to cover the gaps. You still get the look of ivy without the potential damage invasive vines can cause. Plus, it eliminates the need to dig up the soil to plant vines and provide ongoing care.
To carry out the project, you'll need lattice panels large enough to cover the gap underneath your deck, along with faux ivy vines. Luckily, you can find products that combine both, such as the GLANT Expandable Fence Privacy Screen. But if you buy the supplies separately, make sure to look for UV-treated vines made for outdoor use to keep them from fading. Other than that, you'll need the right type of nails or screws for the deck lattice and a drill to secure everything together.
How to hide your under-deck storage with vine-covered panels
First things first, decide where you want to install the lattice to improve the look of the space without blocking access to the items you store under the deck. Keep in mind that if you surround the entire deck in lattice and screw the panels directly to the deck, you won't be able to access the area underneath. Measure the height and width of the sides you want to cover, and then cut panels of lattice to match those dimensions.
Using an adjustable option, like the Helprise Willow Lattice Panel, lets you customize the spacing. You can also expand it wider to shorten the height and make the panel fit the gap perfectly without needing to trim it. Either way, weave the faux ivy garland through the openings on the lattice. You may need to adjust the spacing or use more garlands to get the amount of coverage you want. As for holding the strands in place, wire or string can help.
@lalashoploves
Hiding the storage under the deck in less than one minute for cheap. A low cost deck skirting idea for those on a budget. #deck #deckskirting #deckstorage #storageideas #outdoorstorage #outdooroasis #backyard #bavkyardvibes #backyardonabudget #backyardmakeover #deckmakeover
Next, screw the panel to the side of the deck. If you want more stability, attach a board horizontally between the deck posts near the bottom and secure the lattice there. To keep one panel removable, install small metal hooks along the deck edge and hang the lattice panel over those hooks. Or, install the access panel with hinges. That way, you can cover all sides of the deck but still access the stored items easily. And finally, if you want to take things a step further, consider hanging outdoor string lights on the trellis to light up the space.