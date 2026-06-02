Hide Clutter Underneath Your Deck With A Cute And Clever DIY

Having a raised deck is a perk for many reasons. Not only does it extend your living space to the outdoors, but it also leaves space underneath to store all those odds and ends that you need to keep handy. Outdoor storage and organization can be tricky since you don't want to keep random objects out in the open. While the deck helps conceal them somewhat, the open sides can leave the impromptu storage area exposed. Fortunately, TikTok user lalashoploves shares a simple and cute idea: lattice covered in faux ivy.

Lattice is nothing new in the world of deck skirting — it offers an attractive way to hide the unfinished (and sometimes cluttered) area but still allows airflow to prevent damaging moisture buildup. What's different about this idea is the use of faux vines to cover the gaps. You still get the look of ivy without the potential damage invasive vines can cause. Plus, it eliminates the need to dig up the soil to plant vines and provide ongoing care.

To carry out the project, you'll need lattice panels large enough to cover the gap underneath your deck, along with faux ivy vines. Luckily, you can find products that combine both, such as the GLANT Expandable Fence Privacy Screen. But if you buy the supplies separately, make sure to look for UV-treated vines made for outdoor use to keep them from fading. Other than that, you'll need the right type of nails or screws for the deck lattice and a drill to secure everything together.