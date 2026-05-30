Almost Every '80s Kitchen Had One — Now We're Hunting For Them At Thrift Stores

To get your hands on one of these fabulous vintage cabinet-mounted stereos, be it one of the original GE models or one by other brands that quickly developed similar units of their own, there are a few options. The most affordable, fun, and slightly elusive approach is to head to your local thrift store or an estate sale. Though the pricing will likely be the lowest, you'll have to get lucky enough to stumble upon one during your treasure hunt, and will have less say in the features of the particular model. But the thrill of the hunt and all that jazz, right?

To have slightly more choice on the look and features of the under-cabinet radio, but still keep your shopping local, search for used options available for sale on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. Finally, for the most control over your shopping experience, head to an online secondhand shop like eBay or Mercari. The pricing on these radios (plus shipping) is likely to be a bit higher than a great local, thrifted, or estate sale find, but the advantage is that you're able to get the exact radio you want — perhaps the same nostalgic model that was in your kitchen growing up. And sure, there are more modernized versions available, such as the $51 iLive Under Cabinet Music System on Amazon, with Bluetooth, USB ports, and all sorts of other bells and whistles. But that sort of defeats the vintagey analog vibes so many people are going for with this throwback electronic. On the other hand, if a more updated system works better for your needs and brings you joy, you do you!