4 Ways To Use Aluminum Foil For Fewer Pests And Healthier Plants

Animals look for food wherever they can find it, and your backyard garden is basically a convenient smorgasbord of tasty treats. If you live in the country, you probably get many different kinds of visitors, like deer, foxes, raccoons, and squirrels. Most of these wild animals are extremely skittish, meaning any unexplained flash of light can cause them to run. Simply hang long strips of foil from the limbs of your fruit trees or along the top of your garden fence or stakes. When these strips catch the slightest breeze, they mimic the quick movements of predators, causing confusion and making them very reluctant to even approach your garden.

If you're dealing with smaller animals, like squirrels and birds, the noise from the foil is also a major deterrent. Even the smallest unexplained noise can put these pests on high alert. To keep climbers out of the tops of your fruit trees, wrap the trunks in a smooth layer of foil to create a slippery and noisy obstacle that discourages them from reaching your fruit. It's important to note that wild animals can get used to these noises and the light when they realize there's no threat, making it less effective over time. You may have to move the foil around to different locations if you want to keep critters out of your garden.