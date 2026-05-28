'They Stand Out!' — Costco's Beautiful Garden Decor Looks Expensive But Isn't

Playful statuary in the shape of guardian lions or hospitable pineapples are among the vintage garden decor pieces everyone is snatching up at thrift stores this year, but Costco's lightweight garden stakes introduce plenty of decorative whimsy with a lot less effort. The set contains three metal stakes, each of which is topped with a piece of flame-shaped hand-blown glass in primary colors. Despite their delicate look, dozens of customers described the glass as "heavy duty" and "sturdy", which should come as some comfort if you plan to sink the three-pronged stakes into a flowerbed and call it done.

However, several people shared reviews and photos that offered reinterpreted takes on the traditional garden stake. Some used the glass elements to create eye-catching houseplant substitutions. One person mentioned "they add color and decor" when designing a xeriscape garden.

Each glass piece has a finely-threaded metal base intended to screw onto the stake once it's inserted into the ground. This allows the sculpture to be used independent of the stake entirely, giving you the option to carefully situate it within lava rock-style fire pits to mimic flames and enhance the sense of movement. To do this, we recommend grouping the flames closely together in the center of your fire pit. Once they're in place, gently press rocks against their metal bases to secure them upright, working gently to avoid scratching the glass. Unfortunately, the glass may damage under high heat, so you shouldn't put the sculptures in an active or recently used, still-warm fire pit. Instead, use the glass stakes seasonally in the pit when it's not in use, or create faux fire pit setups for unique garden displays.