'They Stand Out!' — Costco's Beautiful Garden Decor Looks Expensive But Isn't
When you think about gardening ideas that will wow your neighbors, yard art may not immediately come to mind. Although colorful flowers and leafy shrubs are often the basis for truly beautiful landscaping, carefully selected garden decor adds visual interest that's hard to achieve through plants alone. Gazebos, sculptures, and fountains aren't always practical additions, but smaller pieces like Costco's Glass Garden Stakes are affordable and easy to incorporate in even the tiniest plots. According to over 100 customers who've given the beautiful garden decor a 5-star rating, the $49 set looks expensive even though it isn't. One buyer explained that their vibrant colors and hand-blown glass construction ensures "they stand out!"
What is it about hand-blown glass that creates such a rich look? According to a paper published in the International Journal of Literature and Arts Studies, home decor enthusiasts are driving huge demand for the highly-textured and color-gradated glass that adds an artisanal touch anywhere it's used. You might expect to find the finest pieces of hand-blown glass displayed in an art gallery rather than on the shelves of a big box warehouse club. But technology and production advances prompted by the demand are making beautifully crafted art pieces like these Costco glass stakes less expensive yet no less authentic, allowing more ways to incorporate stunning highlights as you landscape your flower beds, containers, and other garden features.
Incorporate Costco's heavy-duty glass flames into the garden
Playful statuary in the shape of guardian lions or hospitable pineapples are among the vintage garden decor pieces everyone is snatching up at thrift stores this year, but Costco's lightweight garden stakes introduce plenty of decorative whimsy with a lot less effort. The set contains three metal stakes, each of which is topped with a piece of flame-shaped hand-blown glass in primary colors. Despite their delicate look, dozens of customers described the glass as "heavy duty" and "sturdy", which should come as some comfort if you plan to sink the three-pronged stakes into a flowerbed and call it done.
However, several people shared reviews and photos that offered reinterpreted takes on the traditional garden stake. Some used the glass elements to create eye-catching houseplant substitutions. One person mentioned "they add color and decor" when designing a xeriscape garden.
Each glass piece has a finely-threaded metal base intended to screw onto the stake once it's inserted into the ground. This allows the sculpture to be used independent of the stake entirely, giving you the option to carefully situate it within lava rock-style fire pits to mimic flames and enhance the sense of movement. To do this, we recommend grouping the flames closely together in the center of your fire pit. Once they're in place, gently press rocks against their metal bases to secure them upright, working gently to avoid scratching the glass. Unfortunately, the glass may damage under high heat, so you shouldn't put the sculptures in an active or recently used, still-warm fire pit. Instead, use the glass stakes seasonally in the pit when it's not in use, or create faux fire pit setups for unique garden displays.