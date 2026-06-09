Leave Cabinets Behind: This Vintage-Inspired DIY Adds Storage And Character

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From your skincare regimen to cosmetics, personal care items fill up bathroom cabinets quickly. You have several options for increasing storage, like installing a recessed medicine cabinet or adding freestanding shelves. Sometimes, those solutions are a little boring, though. If you want an option that's full of character (with a side of vintage charm), look to the TikTok account grace.of.spades722, which showcases a DIY vanity table made from an old suitcase. They add legs and a few updates to make the luggage a functional place where you can sit down and get ready for the day.

To make it work well, look for luggage with flat, rigid sides. The luggage piece serves as the vanity top with the lid propped open to create a spot for a mirror. Inside the suitcase is ample room to hold individual containers of cosmetic or divided organizers to hold your smaller items. The one drawback to using a suitcase is that you can't lean on it for stability while applying makeup like you might with a regular desk-style vanity. An alterative is to keep the suitcase closed and mount a mirror on the wall above it. You can store items inside the suitcase but leave it closed while you're getting ready.

Either way, the piece looks unique and leaves room for customization, making it an appealing bedroom or bathroom makeup vanity idea. Larger suitcases will give you more storage space and a bigger work surface, but measure the amount of floor space available to avoid buying something that won't fit.