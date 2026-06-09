Leave Cabinets Behind: This Vintage-Inspired DIY Adds Storage And Character
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From your skincare regimen to cosmetics, personal care items fill up bathroom cabinets quickly. You have several options for increasing storage, like installing a recessed medicine cabinet or adding freestanding shelves. Sometimes, those solutions are a little boring, though. If you want an option that's full of character (with a side of vintage charm), look to the TikTok account grace.of.spades722, which showcases a DIY vanity table made from an old suitcase. They add legs and a few updates to make the luggage a functional place where you can sit down and get ready for the day.
To make it work well, look for luggage with flat, rigid sides. The luggage piece serves as the vanity top with the lid propped open to create a spot for a mirror. Inside the suitcase is ample room to hold individual containers of cosmetic or divided organizers to hold your smaller items. The one drawback to using a suitcase is that you can't lean on it for stability while applying makeup like you might with a regular desk-style vanity. An alterative is to keep the suitcase closed and mount a mirror on the wall above it. You can store items inside the suitcase but leave it closed while you're getting ready.
Either way, the piece looks unique and leaves room for customization, making it an appealing bedroom or bathroom makeup vanity idea. Larger suitcases will give you more storage space and a bigger work surface, but measure the amount of floor space available to avoid buying something that won't fit.
Build a suitcase vanity for extra personal care storage
You'll need supports for the table. Furniture legs are a good option, but you can also anchor the suitcase to a small table or mount it to the wall with sturdy shelf brackets. Makeup vanities usually measure 28 to 30 inches at the tabletop; 28-inch table legs are common, but you can find 20-inch options, like these Vevor Hairpin Table Legs. Factor in the thickness of the suitcase and your preferred vanity height to choose the right ones. Hairpin legs suit mid-century modern style, which is often the perfect companion to a vintage suitcase. If you want something a little more modern and a lot less mid-century, try other options, like these Vevor Square Furniture Legs.
Now, you can add extra features to make it more functional. To update the tabletop surface, glue fabric or use peel-and-stick wallpaper to cover a piece of plywood or a double layer of sturdy cardboard. If you want the upright lid portion to match, cover a piece of cardboard or foam board with the same material and glue it in place. You can also add ribbon or lace around the opening edges for a feminine, vintage touch.
For the mirror, attach a framed version to the upright back or set up a freestanding lighted makeup mirror in the bottom of the suitcase. If the mirror you use isn't lighted, consider adding LED strip lights around the upper inside edge to get a better view while applying makeup. Incorporate makeup organizers inside, and attach loops or hooks to the back to hold jewelry or makeup tools.