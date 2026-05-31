Skip Concrete — There's A Stylish, More Durable Alternative For Your Sink

Concrete is known for its durability and modern, industrial style, and it's the go-to material for various home projects. From concrete kitchen countertops, to sleek custom flooring, to sinks, this material is ubiquitous in our homes. But as popular as concrete is, using it for surfaces that get wet can be problematic, since concrete is porous and tends to stain if not sealed properly. For a kitchen or bathroom sink, where water is the name of the game, maintaining concrete can mean the hassle of frequent re-sealing. If you want a stylish look for the place, check out a much lower-maintenance material with a similarly modern design vibe: Corian.

Corian is the brand name of a product developed by DuPont in the late 1960s. It is a solid-surface material made of a mixture of acrylic resin and natural minerals. Corian's smooth surface looks contemporary, but its utility isn't limited to ultra-modern spaces. It comes in a variety of sink styles, ranging from an apron sink for your farmhouse kitchen to vintage wall-mounted sinks for your bathroom. The basins come in different shapes and sizes, including rectangular, square, and oval; double sinks are also available. These can be installed to integrate seamlessly into a kitchen island or vanity countertop, which is a handy feature for cleaning. In terms of color, Corian sinks come in neutral shades, from bright white to beige hues.