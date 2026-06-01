Not Paint: The Easy Way To Fix Scratched Or Chipped Kitchen Cabinets

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If you have wooden cabinets in your kitchen, it's pretty much guaranteed that you'll have to deal with small nicks and scratches at some point. If you fill them with conventional wood filler, you'll also have to touch up the paint or stain, and the repair can look worse than it did before if you aren't able to get an exact color match. Fortunately, there's an easier repair method for small scratches: a putty stick.

You can buy putty sticks almost anywhere, either individually or in sets, and they tend to be affordable. For example, this 16-color set of Lifreer wood filler sticks from Amazon costs about $17. Putty sticks aren't the same as wood markers, which camouflage a scratch by coloring it in. However, the markers don't fill in the missing wood, so the scratch remains visible. Putty sticks provide both the color and the filler.

The fill material is wax, which technically makes a putty stick a type of crayon. In fact, you can use crayons to fill in scratches on wood if you already have some on hand. They're not as effective as putty sticks, though — the sticks have a higher pigment concentration and a better selection of wood tones for a perfect color match. Wax isn't the toughest of materials, but it's usually fine for small nicks and scratches. If you need something more durable, you can use lacquer-based burn-in sticks that you apply with a hot knife.