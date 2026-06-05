No More Bulky Planters: The Space-Saving Solution That Won't Take Over Your Deck

Deck rail planters are often made of plastic materials, making them lightweight and easy to move. There's really not much to the installation process. Most will just sit directly on railings and are made to fit common widths. An example, like the Root & Vessel Countryside Rail Planter, accommodates railings around 3.5 or 5.5 inches wide. The Bloem Deck Balcony Rail Planter is a little larger, fitting railings 3.75 or 5.75 inches wide. Of course, with variations, always measure before buying. You don't want the planter to have a ton of wiggle room, or it will shift or topple to one side.

If you're overwhelmed with how to choose patio plants for a lush green space, we don't blame you—there are a lot out there. Important factors to consider are the planter size, the level of sun exposure on your deck, and the look you want. Consider your preferences for greenery, colorful flowers, or edible plants. Maybe you want plants that grow higher and bushier for privacy around a seating area, or you would love trailing plants for visual interest (or both!). Railing planters aren't typically very deep, so they suit shallow-rooted plants. It's also important not to overcrowd them.

Home chefs can look into growing basil, thyme, parsley, mint, or cherry tomatoes. If you want bright flowers, petunias, geraniums, hostas, zinnias, and daisies are good starting points. Trailing plants like sweet potato vines, ivy, and creeping jenny can look very pretty draped over railings. If it's your first time, also keep in mind some things to avoid when container gardening for better gardening success.