Give Your Deck A Durable Wood-Look Upgrade From Amazon

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From nonstop sun exposure to intense temperatures to heavy precipitation, wood decks are in a constant battle against the elements, and it's a battle they all eventually lose. Over time, wood decks fade, warp, rot, and crack. Repairs are often strenuous, time-consuming, or expensive; on average, deck replacement costs $30 to $60 per square foot. Luckily, there's an easy and inexpensive way to revitalize your deck without sacrificing its aesthetic, and that's to cover your deck with wood deck tiles. These nifty modular pieces are highly versatile and connect to one another with a simple, satisfying click.

There are many high-quality options when it comes to wood-look deck tiles, but one that stands out is Thyoi Premium Deck Tiles. They're made from real acacia wood, a durable, water-resistant hardwood. The item is available on Amazon in sets of 10 tiles for $44.99 or 30 tiles for $121.99. There are multiple colors, ranging from light to dark wood tones, as well as two different patterns. Similar alternatives you can consider include acacia tiles from Green Alluvium or tiles from Victory Relax.

However, the Thyoi tiles are more highly reviewed than either option. They have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 900 reviews. Customers particularly praise the stylish, high-end aesthetic of the tiles, as well as their ease of installation and value for money. "These wooden deck tiles have exceeded every expectation," one five-star reviewer wrote.