'Saved Us Hundreds': DIYer's Clever Alternative To Expensive Wallpaper Wows
Although there are plenty of modern wallpaper ideas that feel anything but old-fashioned, updating your walls with rolls of the good stuff comes at a cost. It's not just that custom wallpaper can cost more than $10 per square foot, translating to a fortune if you're trying to update a spacious dining room or living space. According to Angi, when it comes to premium or one-of-a-kind wallpaper, you'll also spend up to $1,500 per room on professional installation costs. Since wallpaper is one of those highly personal upgrades, the return on investment isn't always guaranteed. Plus, if you get bored with it, removing wallpaper is a major hassle — unlike simply repainting a wall
Using paint and a custom stamp to create a wallpaper-like effect on her bathroom walls at a fraction of the price, DIYer cozycottagewithem recently told her Instagram followers the hack "saved us hundreds." It's a clever alternative being embraced across the internet by people who want the look of expensive wallpaper that wows but are working with a limited budget.
It's possible to pull off the look even if you're a relatively inexperienced DIYer as long as you have a steady hand and plenty of patience. Along with a bare wall just waiting for an accent upgrade, you'll need a roll of painter's tape, a basic kitchen sponge, and a small foam brush. Your stamp choice is up to you. While cozycottagewithem opted for a custom rubber stamp from Amazon, clear acrylic craft store stamps will help you perfect your placement, while large foam versions allow you to cover a more expansive area faster.
Create an accent wall with pattern repeats and sheen variations
Understanding subtleties in pattern is important to mimic the look of real wallpaper using a stamp. Most of them incorporate some kind of repeat, which is easiest to create by using painter's tape as a guide. If you want to use your stamps to create stripes, tape will help you create crisp lines. For grids or blocks, use smaller pieces of tape placed wherever you want the design to show. This prep work takes a little extra time, but allows you to step back and adjust your pattern plan until it's perfect.
The next step is loading up your basic kitchen sponge to serve as a de facto ink pad. As long as it provides contrast against your wall, the paint color and sheen are up to you. It pays to understand the different types of paint finishes and how they work together. Pairing a matte wall with a glossy stamp in the same color can create an extremely high-end look and is one of the best ways to pull off the color drenching trend like a pro. Meanwhile, using identical wall and stamp sheens will look more muted unless the colors create contrast.
Once you've finalized your stamp, pattern, and paint selections, use your small foam brush to liberally apply your paint to the sponge until it's well-saturated. Then, press your stamp into the sponge until the design is coated in paint. Quickly press the stamp firmly against the wall everywhere your painter's tape indicates a print should be made. Allow it to dry thoroughly before standing back to appreciate your affordable accent wall.