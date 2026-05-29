'Saved Us Hundreds': DIYer's Clever Alternative To Expensive Wallpaper Wows

Although there are plenty of modern wallpaper ideas that feel anything but old-fashioned, updating your walls with rolls of the good stuff comes at a cost. It's not just that custom wallpaper can cost more than $10 per square foot, translating to a fortune if you're trying to update a spacious dining room or living space. According to Angi, when it comes to premium or one-of-a-kind wallpaper, you'll also spend up to $1,500 per room on professional installation costs. Since wallpaper is one of those highly personal upgrades, the return on investment isn't always guaranteed. Plus, if you get bored with it, removing wallpaper is a major hassle — unlike simply repainting a wall

Using paint and a custom stamp to create a wallpaper-like effect on her bathroom walls at a fraction of the price, DIYer cozycottagewithem recently told her Instagram followers the hack "saved us hundreds." It's a clever alternative being embraced across the internet by people who want the look of expensive wallpaper that wows but are working with a limited budget.

It's possible to pull off the look even if you're a relatively inexperienced DIYer as long as you have a steady hand and plenty of patience. Along with a bare wall just waiting for an accent upgrade, you'll need a roll of painter's tape, a basic kitchen sponge, and a small foam brush. Your stamp choice is up to you. While cozycottagewithem opted for a custom rubber stamp from Amazon, clear acrylic craft store stamps will help you perfect your placement, while large foam versions allow you to cover a more expansive area faster.