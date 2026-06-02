Not Landscape Fabric Or Herbicides: An Easier Way To Prevent Weeds In Flower Beds

You've got marigolds, petunias, elderflowers, and other beautiful flowers growing in your garden. But what are those dandelions doing there? You definitely didn't plant them. If you've tried numerous ways to kill weeds in the garden only to find they just keep coming back, know that there's an easier solution — and you probably have it lying around your home, just waiting to go out with the recycling.

Cardboard can be an effective weed suppressor, particularly when combined with mulch and left alone on the garden bed. The cardboard keeps sunlight from reaching the soil, meaning weed seeds can't germinate. Any weeds that have started to grow will also be smothered and crushed.

This weed-killing technique packs a one-two punch, as the cardboard provides food for the soil as it breaks down. The mulch on top also does double duty, as it helps the cardboard stay moist and adds some aesthetic appeal. So, instead of getting down on your hands and knees and pulling out stubborn weeds with a fork, spread some cardboard over the soil, sit back, and let nature do the hard work for you.