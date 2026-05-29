What It Means If You Find Bubbly White Foam On Your Lawn (And What To Do)
There's no need to panic if you come across what looks like bubbly white foam stuck to blades of grass on your lawn. While it might be soapy overspray from a neighbor washing their car, the more likely culprit is a much smaller and innocent critter: the spittlebug. They're not one of the most common garden pests, but one of the 30-plus spittlebug species in North America is the likely cause of small patches of white, frothy foam on your lawn. The "spittle" you see is produced by feeding nymphs as they eat the sap or plant juice.
You're most likely to see this substance in spring, which is when the eggs hatch and nymphs start feeding. The bubble mixture helps protect the nymph until it reaches adulthood, at which point it stops producing the material. It serves a few functions for the young bugs: preventing them from drying out and hiding them from predators. It also protects the bugs from pesticide sprays, so there's not much use in trying those to get rid of them — and there's not much need to.
Spittlebugs are the likely cause of white, bubbly foam on your lawn
Luckily, it's rare for spittlebugs to cause substantial damage to ornamental plants. If your goal is to have a healthy lawn without pesticides or herbicides, fear not, since spittlebugs aren't generally a major problem. Action often isn't necessary unless you notice plant health issues, which sometimes can happen when there's a large enough population. Generally, though, they're more of an aesthetic concern. You may want to get rid of them because the spittle looks, well, a little gross. Physical removal is ideal. You can wash the spittle and small bugs off with a hose, or wipe away the spittle and pick the bugs off by hand.
There's an exception that might cause you to take action. If you live in the eastern side of the United States, two-lined spittlebugs are one species that often feed on turfgrass and can cause damage. True to their name, you can identify them by the two bright orange or red lines that cross their otherwise dark backs. They can damage warm-season grass species, particularly centipedegrass. Lawn damage can look like yellowing, weak turf, and the presence of dead patches. If you can't control the problem with physical means, which includes dethatching as part of spring lawn care for chronic spittlebug recurrences, then it might be time to contact your county Extension office for insecticide recommendations.