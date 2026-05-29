What It Means If You Find Bubbly White Foam On Your Lawn (And What To Do)

There's no need to panic if you come across what looks like bubbly white foam stuck to blades of grass on your lawn. While it might be soapy overspray from a neighbor washing their car, the more likely culprit is a much smaller and innocent critter: the spittlebug. They're not one of the most common garden pests, but one of the 30-plus spittlebug species in North America is the likely cause of small patches of white, frothy foam on your lawn. The "spittle" you see is produced by feeding nymphs as they eat the sap or plant juice.

You're most likely to see this substance in spring, which is when the eggs hatch and nymphs start feeding. The bubble mixture helps protect the nymph until it reaches adulthood, at which point it stops producing the material. It serves a few functions for the young bugs: preventing them from drying out and hiding them from predators. It also protects the bugs from pesticide sprays, so there's not much use in trying those to get rid of them — and there's not much need to.