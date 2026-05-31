Woman Uses A Cooling Rack & Binder Clips To Finally Say Goodbye To Drawer Clutter

It's important to clean out your drawer prior to adding the rack, just like this DIYer did. After emptying it completely, go through your items and toss anything that's garbage or past its expiration date (such as beauty products). Create a donation pile as well. Once you're content with what's left, you'll finally be ready to organize your bathroom drawer, kitchen drawer, or even the junk drawer. To add a little pizazz, cover the bottom with a beautiful contact paper. Then, attach a binder clip to each of the bottom corners of the cooling rack. Slide it inside the drawer, and the clips should help it stay elevated.

You can now use the rack's wires to store items so they don't get jumbled. For example, Sarah used the organizer for her makeup collection. She slid sponges, compacts, and tubes of primer vertically through the slots, which allowed them to sit at an angle. Items that were bigger, like makeup brushes, were laid horizontally on top of the wires. The key is to pick a position that works best for the object, while also keeping similar items grouped together. That way, it makes it easier to find what you need instead of having to search through clutter.

Use this budget-friendly idea to organize other drawer items like art supplies, tools, chargers, pet brushes, and flashlights. It'd be great for hair supplies and accessories, too. If you have tiny items that'll fall through the openings, separate them into mint tins. You can then label the containers and insert them into the slots. To keep the drawers extra tidy, try a 15-minute hack to declutter your home every week.