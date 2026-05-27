What Happens If You Put Synthetic Oil In A Weed Trimmer?

These days, corded and cordless string trimmers are tough enough for most home maintenance tasks, but when it's time to clear heavy brush or tackle dense, overgrown grass, you really need a gas model. Whenever you use a tool with a gas engine, you have to give it oil, and that begs the question of whether you can use synthetic oil with such a small engine. The answer, say mechanics and lawn care professionals posting on Quora, is yes. Considering the superiority of synthetic oil, good things are more likely to happen than bad things.

Among the many advantages of synthetic oil are that it lasts longer, degrades more slowly, and has less tendency to evaporate and get lost through the engine exhaust system than conventional oil. Crucially for a trimmer that gets stored over the winter, synthetic oil has lower tendency to thicken and clog the carburetor at low temperatures. Because of this, it's possible the trimmer will start more easily when you give it synthetic oil.

The main downside to synthetic oil is that it's more expensive. That makes a big difference when you're adding oil to a car, but isn't a major factor when using the small quantities you need for a weed trimmer. It's important to realize that you should avoid using the same oil in your trimmer that you use for your car. Synthetic oil specifically formulated for a small engine — either two-stroke or four-stroke, depending on the trimmer model — is the way to go.