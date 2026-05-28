9 Plants To Prune In June For A Healthy, Flourishing Garden All Summer Long

With many plants, pruning is done in late winter or early spring. However, some perform best with a good trimming in June. By early summer, many spring-blooming flowers, trees, and shrubs will wrap up their flowering season. If you wait too long to prune some of these species, you risk cutting off new flower buds, which can hamper flowering in the following season. Additionally, once the flowers have faded, you may be left with bare stems, leggy branches, or overgrown plants. Not only will they be an eyesore in your garden, but unkempt growth can reduce airflow and lead to fungal issues. Regular pruning can be crucial for preventing disease and pest damage.

Just because many plants benefit from a summer pruning, however, doesn't mean every plant needs it. The proper way to prune trees, shrubs, and flowers depends on the types of plants you have in your garden. Each plant has different tolerances and requirements, and different species may require different techniques. If you aren't sure which of your plants would benefit from an early-summer haircut, the list below will guide you through the plants to prune in June — and how to prune them correctly.