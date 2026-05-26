What To Do If You Encounter A Swarm Of Wasps In Your Yard

Wasps freak people out, and it's not hard to see why. These sometimes hostile stinging insects fly about us as if trying to start a fight, and they look the part with aggressively segmented bodies that resemble some sort of alien attack craft. Then there are the legs. There's no particular reason to equate dangly legs with evil, but they somehow demand it anyway. And then there's the swarming behavior, which can prompt a gruff lumberjack to squeal, dash a quarter-mile, and jump into a river. That's really not the right response, but it's certainly amusing if you're not the lumberjack. When you happen across a swarm of wasps, you have three options: Stay calm and still, walk slowly away, or run like the wind. And all three are the right thing to do — in different circumstances.

Of course, wasps aren't all bad. Some wasps can be beneficial to agriculture and home gardens — even the dreaded yellow jackets — by feeding on pests and pollinating. It's usually best to find a way to coexist with them, but in our yards, and especially if anyone around is allergic to stings, a swarm of wasps is simply not something you want to deal with, whether they're wasps, hornets, or yellow jackets. Sometimes, though, things can be unacceptable and unavoidable at the same time, like when we deal with a squadron of wasps on our own turf. The best advice depends on knowing a few things about what insect you're looking at and what behavior you're thinking of as a "swarm."