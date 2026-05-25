A DIYer Shares Their Solution For An Easy Backyard Firepit For Under $50
A firepit is a wonderfully cozy addition that can be adapted to almost any backyard. However, any scan of firepit kits online will show many that cost several hundred dollars or more. With prices like that, you might be tempted to DIY your own firepit. But won't it cost just as much? Not if you check out the super-simple build that TikToker alexisryannn did for under $50.
The DIY video showcases a small, backyard firepit constructed on a base of pea gravel ($4.98 per ½ cubic foot) with garden wall blocks ($2.48 a piece) and some recycled curved concrete garden edging as the circular border. A bag of red lava rocks ($7.88 per ½ cubic foot) was an additional filler, bringing the total to just over $30. Keep in mind that these are 2023 prices and not reflective of potential price changes.
One of the things you need to make sure of when building a DIY firepit in your backyard is that it is safe to use. The alexisryannn firepit hits certain marks well, in that the pit appears to be at least 10 feet away from any structures and has a flameproof but level and permeable base to allow drainage. However, one area of caution is the use of the pea gravel directly under the firepit. Pea gravel is porous and may explode under high heat. Instead, we recommend using paver base gravel, as it is not as porous and can stand up to the heat better.
Tips for building your own cheap and easy firepit
Before you even consider building your own cheap firepit like alexisryannn, you need to make sure you are avoiding certain DIY firepit mistakes. One of the biggest mistakes people make is to not check their local regulations in regards to outdoor fireplaces. There could be rules regarding the size and use of a backyard firepit and whether or not you can even have one. So, be sure to check the rules before buying any materials. From there, it's easy to level the ground, lay your gravel base, and make a circle of wall blocks to define your firepit's border, with a layer of lava rock adding the finishing touch.
@alexisryannn
our budget friendly diy firepit that cost us less than $50! 🔥 #budgetdiy #budgethomediy #diyfirepit #diyoutdoorproject
Another area where the alexisryann firepit could be improved is in the size of the firepit itself. While it's great inspiration for a backyard firepit, the video pit build appears to only be substantial enough to handle small fires using twigs, branches, or small logs. If you have standard sized firewood, which is 16 inches in length, you'll want a pit that is at least 24 to 30 inches wide to allow the logs to fit.
In terms of materials, the ones used in the TikTok are still among the most affordable. However, if you have a property that is already proliferating with rocks, you could build a firepit with them. Just make sure they are nonporous rocks like granite. For extra protection, add a metal ring to line the firepit. These come in several different sizes, and while adding one will certainly raise the total cost of the build over $50, it will help keep the fire contained within safe boundaries and act as a heat shield to keep stones and pavers from cracking.