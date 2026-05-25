A DIYer Shares Their Solution For An Easy Backyard Firepit For Under $50

A firepit is a wonderfully cozy addition that can be adapted to almost any backyard. However, any scan of firepit kits online will show many that cost several hundred dollars or more. With prices like that, you might be tempted to DIY your own firepit. But won't it cost just as much? Not if you check out the super-simple build that TikToker alexisryannn did for under $50.

The DIY video showcases a small, backyard firepit constructed on a base of pea gravel ($4.98 per ½ cubic foot) with garden wall blocks ($2.48 a piece) and some recycled curved concrete garden edging as the circular border. A bag of red lava rocks ($7.88 per ½ cubic foot) was an additional filler, bringing the total to just over $30. Keep in mind that these are 2023 prices and not reflective of potential price changes.

One of the things you need to make sure of when building a DIY firepit in your backyard is that it is safe to use. The alexisryannn firepit hits certain marks well, in that the pit appears to be at least 10 feet away from any structures and has a flameproof but level and permeable base to allow drainage. However, one area of caution is the use of the pea gravel directly under the firepit. Pea gravel is porous and may explode under high heat. Instead, we recommend using paver base gravel, as it is not as porous and can stand up to the heat better.